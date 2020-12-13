Zaveri set to shoot climax of 'Satyameva Jayate 2'

Milap Zaveri set to shoot climax of John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2'

'Satyameva Jayate' is an actioner that revolves around a vigilante's fight against corruption

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 13 2020, 20:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 20:31 ist
John Abraham in 'Satyameva Jayate 2'. Credit: IMDb

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri on Sunday said he is gearing up to film the climax of his upcoming action-drama Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham.

Produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the film is a sequel to the 2018 hit, also featuring Abraham.

Zaveri took to Instagram and shared pictures of himself, standing in front of a chopper.

"#SatyamevaJayate2, climax, ready to take off," the director wrote.

Divya Khosla Kumar, who also stars in the sequel, posted an Instagram Story from the airport here.

"#SatyamevaJayate2. Off to Lucknow," she said.

The new film is a departure from its original Mumbai setting and will see Abraham fighting corruption in Lucknow.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is scheduled to be released theatrically on May 12, 2021

