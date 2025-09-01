Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

World running out of time to act on climate change without cooperation: COP30 president

COP30 CEO Ana Toni echoed Lago's message, stressing that pollution control offers an opportunity to link health and climate goals.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 08:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 08:11 IST
World newsBrazilClimate ChangeUnited States of AmericaParis agreement

Follow us on :

Follow Us