Oscars and the credibility conundrum

“Films are losing standards and Hollywood is no more producing classics like days of yore.” Sophia Loren made this famous comment more than a decade ago after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Oscars. As days pass, the statement’s proving to be true more than ever before. The same opinion was shared by Peter O’ Toole and Sean Connery.

The last Oscar ceremony may have brought glory to Indian cinema but many cine lovers across the world feel the Oscars are losing credibility. One no more witnesses the presence of Francis Ford Coppola, Michael Cane, Robert Redford or Julia Roberts at the Oscars. In all fairness to the present winners, none come anywhere near their more illustrious predecessors, say many cinephiles.

During its golden days, the Oscars were criticised for racism and partiality. Though he was the ideal winner, Gregory Peck genuinely felt Peter O’ Toole deserved an Oscar for ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ (1962) as much as himself for ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ (1962). Omar Sharif did not win the Oscars for ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ (Best Supporting Actor) and (Best Actor) for ‘Doctor Zhivago’ (1965), leading to severe criticism from fans.

Read | Was 100 per cent ready to perform 'Naatu Naatu' at Oscars, didn't get any call, says Ram Charan

After Ingrid Bergman won an Oscar for ‘Anastasia’ (1956), Elizabeth Taylor complimented her, saying the award was too late for the legend. An actor of Richard Burton’s calibre and status did not win an Oscar after a classic performance in Vittorio De Sica’s ‘The Voyage’ (1974). It was similar to Gregory Peck losing it after an excellent performance in ‘Keys of the Kingdom’.

French new-wave maestro Jean Luc Goddard was always critical about the Oscars. He was never present to receive his Lifetime Trophy. Goddard, along with David Lean and Elia Kazan, boldly spoke against many decisions made by the Oscar juries. Ava Gardner once even went to the extent of saying, “Oscar or no Oscar, it is not the ideal yardstick to judge talent.”

Sydney Poitier and Omar Sharif have been big victims of racial discrimination at the Oscars. After he did not win an Oscar, Omar Sharif was consoled by Sophia Loren who felt the jurists were unable to fathom the depths of his performance as Yuri Zhivago in ‘Doctor Zhivago’. Marlon Brando won the Oscar twice for ‘On The Waterfront’ (1954) and ‘Godfather I’ (1972). He sent Red Indian on his behalf to receive his Oscar for ‘Godfather I’.

Earlier, Oscar ceremonies were literally awaited with excitement. The presence of legends from every sphere of motion pictures and mind blowing stage performances highlighted the unforgettable events. Robert Redford rightly said, “Then there was substance and quality in Oscars.”

The image of the Oscars was never determined by popular box office demands. It had its own serenity. The latest ceremony was a true letdown in terms of quality and aesthetics. The difference between sublimity and populist fast food culture is so prevalent. Charlie Chaplin, in an intimate conversation with his daughter, Geraldine, said that no creative soul receives true satisfaction winning awards, not even an Oscar.