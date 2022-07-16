Paramount Pictures to distribute Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' globally

Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures on Saturday announced that it will be distributing superstar Aamir Khan's upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha in the overseas markets.

Headlined by Khan, the upcoming comedy-drama is an official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 blockbuster Forrest Gump.

The Hindi version is directed by filmmaker Advait Chandan and adapted by noted actor Atul Kulkarni. It is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions.

In a statement, Mark Viane, President International Theatrical Distribution at Paramount Pictures, said they are thrilled to bring out an event film like Laal Singh Chadda to audiences across the globe.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with V18 and Aamir Khan in bringing Laal Singh Chadda to audiences worldwide. This retelling of the Academy Award-winning motion picture Forrest Gump is truly something special and we can’t wait for fans around the globe to experience this event film,” Viane said in a statement.

Marc Weinstock, President of Worldwide Marketing & Distribution at Paramount Pictures, said Laal Singh Chaddha will present India’s culture and history in a unique way.

“Like the original classic Forrest Gump, this movie is full of heart and hope and universally-relatable themes. We can’t wait for audiences everywhere to meet Laal and see India’s culture and history through his unique lens,” Weinstock added.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya, Laal Singh Chaddha is set to be released worldwide on August 11.