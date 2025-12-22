Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Explained | India's free trade agreements and partners

The India-New Zealand FTA is expected to be signed in the next three months and it is likely to come into force next year.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 08:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 08:36 IST
Business NewsFTAExplainer

Follow us on :

Follow Us