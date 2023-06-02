‘Ponniyin Selvan II’ premieres on Prime Video

‘Ponniyin Selvan II’ premieres on Prime Video on Mani Ratnam's birthday

The second part of the period epic feature film hit the screens on April 28 in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 02 2023, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 15:52 ist
On Prime Video, the film will be streaming in Tamil, with dubs available in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Credit: Twitter/@MadrasTalkies_

Streaming platform Prime Video has announced the digital premiere of period drama Ponniyin Selvan II on director Mani Ratnam's 67th birthday on Friday.

The second part of the period epic feature film hit the screens on April 28 in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.

On Prime Video, the film will be streaming from Friday in Tamil, with dubs available in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Also read | What are historicals trying to say?

Based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy’s popular 1955 Tamil novels of the same name, Ponniyin Selvan II stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj, among others.

The lavishly mounted film chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman (Jayam Ravi), one of the most powerful kings in the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

“Through our unique partnerships, collaborations with top-notch creators and stalwarts of the industry, we’re able to offer our customers the best content across genres and in multiple languages. The phenomenal customer response toPS-I, and the new benchmarks that Ponniyin Selvan: II has set at the global box-office, further bolsters our confidence that the sequel will be enjoyed, and loved by audiences across the world," Manish Menghani, director of content licensing, Prime Video India, said in a statement.

Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories around the world will be able to stream Ponniyin Selvan II.

The first part of the film, co-produced by Madras Talkies and A Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions, is also available on the streaming platform.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Prime Video
Entertainment News
Mani Ratnam
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wishes for Ilayaraja, Mani Ratnam's birthday pour in

Wishes for Ilayaraja, Mani Ratnam's birthday pour in

Gaganyaan run-up picks pace, eyeing key milestones

Gaganyaan run-up picks pace, eyeing key milestones

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

 