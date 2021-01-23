‘Prabhas 21’ updates to be out soon, says director Nag Ashwin

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin took to Twitter on Saturday (January 23) to confirm that the team behind his upcoming movie Prabhas 21 will be sharing major updates about the magnum opus on January 29 and February 26. He, however, refrained from going into the details of these announcements.

Exact ga cheppalante...29th Jan and 26th feb.. :)) — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) January 23, 2021

The Mahanati helmer’s comments come at a time when Prabhas fans are eager to know more about the film. There were rumours of the team revealing new details about the project on Sankranti but that did not happen. It remains to be seen whether the proposed updates are able to satisfy movie buffs.

Prabhas 21, touted to be one of the biggest movies of Darling’s career, is a fantasy-drama that revolves around the concept of the ‘inner God’. It will reportedly have shades of the yesteryear classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari that featured ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi and the late Sridevi in the lead

Prabhas 21 stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and will mark her first collaboration with the Baahubali hero. The Piku star reportedly has a meaty role in the flick as opposed to a guest appearance. Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan too is a part of the cast. Prabhas 21 was supposed to go on the floors sometime ago but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The pan-India hero will next be seen in the romantic-drama Radhe Shyam. The film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and revolves around the timeless love stories of two individuals. Prabhas already turned his attention to the Prashanth Neel-helmed movie Salaar, which features him in a massy avatar. The buzz is that it might feature Bollywood’s John Abraham as the villain opposite the ‘Young Rebel Star’.

Prabhas also has the mythological drama Adipurush in his kitty. The film is based on The Ramayana and features him in the role of Lord Ram with Saif Ali Khan playing his reel nemesis ‘Lankesh’.