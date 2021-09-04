'Prabhas 25': Prabhas, Dil Raju to collaborate for a period drama?

Actor Prabhas may soon collaborate with ace producer Dil Raju for a period drama, being referred to as Prabhas 25, according to reports in the Telugu media. The makers are reportedly planning to title the film Vrundavana and an announcement is likely to be made soon.



If things fall into place, this will be the mass hero's third collaboration with him. They first teamed up for the actioner Munna, which didn't do too well at the box office. The two subsequently joined hands for Mr Perfect, a commercial success. It remains to be seen whether their latest film is able to create a buzz among fans. More details about the biggie are likely to be revealed in the coming months.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be seen in Radhe Shyam, which marks his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. The flick has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame and revolves around a 'classy' love story.

He has teamed up with director Om Raut, who tasted success with Tanhaji, for the mythological saga Adipurush, an adaptation of the Ramayana. The film celebrates the 'victory of good over evil' and is backed by T-Series. The biggie has an impressive cast that includes Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. The Race 2 actor plays the role of the antagonist Lankesh in one of the biggest films of his career.



The star plays the role of a 'violent man' in Salaar that marks his first collaboration with KGF helmer Prashanth Neel. It features Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and is her first film with the Baahubali hero. He is also part of Nag Ashwin's magnum opus Project K, co-starring Deepika Padukone. There have been talks of his collaborating with Siddharth Anand, the director of films such as Bang Bang and War, for an action-thriller but this is yet to be confirmed.

