Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's movie to feature 'intense' action scenes: Reports

Actor Prabhas will soon be turning his attention to his film with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, which has piqued the curiosity of the fans. According to the latest reports, the biggie is set in a futuristic world and will have several intense action sequences. It is likely to be shot on a big budget and cater to the pan-India audience.

The film, which is being referred to as Prabhas 21, will be directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame and may have shades of the yesteryear classic Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, who previously acted in the Telugu movies Manam and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, in a key role . The inside talk is that several other Bollywood actors will be a part of the star-studded cast.

Nag Ashwin received praise for his popular film Mahanati, which emerged as a hit. He, however, failed to impress most critics with his segment in the anthology Pitta Kathalu. The director bounced back with his production venture Jathi Ratnalu, starring Naveen Polishetty. It remains to be seen whether Prabhas 21 helps him consolidate his standing in Tollywood.

'Darling', meanwhile, is working on Radhe Shyam, which marks his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. It revolves around the journey of two lovers and is likely to appeal to those fond of classic love stories. Its 'First Glimpse' garnered a fair deal of attention, indicating that things are heading in the right direction.

The romantic drama is slated to hit the screens alongside Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi on July 30. Prabhas also has the Prashanth Neel-helmed actioner Salaar, co-starring Shruti Haasan, and Om Raut's mythological drama Adipurush in his kitty. There has been talk of him collaborating with Pathan helmer Siddharth Anand for an action drama to be released in multiple languages. This, however, is yet to be confirmed.