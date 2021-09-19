Puneeth Rajkumar's third movie with director Santosh Ananddram to begin shoot in 2022

Kannada filmmaker Santosh Ananddram took to Twitter on Saturday (September 18) to confirm that his movie with 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar will go on the floors next year. The biggie will be backed by Hombale Films, the banner behind the pan-India movie KGF, and mark the director's third collaboration with 'Appu'. The two first teamed up for the 2017 release Raajakumara, which emerged as a big hit at the box office while receiving rave reviews from the family audience.

The two next teamed up for Yuvarathnaa, a commercial action drama. The film opened to a good response but failed to reach its potential due to Covid-19 restrictions. The flick premiered on Amazon Prime Video days after its theatrical release, finding a wider audience. The biggie starred Sayyeshaa as the leading lady and marked her Kannada debut.

It remains to be seen whether their third collaboration, which is touted to be a 'massy' action-drama and will be shot on a big budget, lives up to these standards. The film interestingly comes at a time when Hombale Films has two big-ticket movies-- Salaar and the Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2-- lined up for release next year. Prabhas' movie is touted to be an actioner with mass elements and it revolves around the journey of a 'violent man'. KGF Chapter 2, on the other hand, is a sequel to KGF and is touted to be a gamechanger for Sandalwood. The perception is that Puneeth's movie may help it consolidate its standing.

'Appu, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of James, a commercial actioner. The film has been directed by Chethan Kumar and caters to the masses. The film stars Priya Anand, who previously acted in the Sandalwood films Raajakumara and Orange, as the female protagonist. He also has Dvitva, directed by Pawan Kumar, in his kitty.

The film has piqued the curiosity of fans with its unique title, which suggests that it may emerge as a success.