Ram Charan attends pre-Oscars event with wife Upasana

Ram Charan is currently in the US waiting for the Oscars to take place on Sunday

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 11 2023, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 14:54 ist
Ram Charan with JJ Abrams. Credit: IANS Photo

Indian actor Ram Charan attended the South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars event and Priyanka Chopra Jones's party, along with his wife Upasana Konidela.

Priyanka and Ram Charan share a great camaraderie as the two have worked together in the 2013 film Zanjeer.

Ram and his wife spent time with the actors, directors and producers from the West. He wore a Dolce and Gabbana suit paired with glasses.

Also Read | In a first since 1961, the Oscars carpet won't be red

Ram is currently in the US waiting for the Oscar awards to take place on Sunday. His song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR is nominated at the 95th Oscar awards.

Naatu Naatu has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year. At the Oscars, the song is competing against tracks sung by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

RRR stars NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

ram charan
RRR
Naatu naatu
Oscars
Academy Awards
Indian Cinema
Hollywood
Entertainment
Entertainment News
Priyanka Chopra
priyanka chopra jonas

