Ranveer Singh's '83' hits the right notes due to smart promotion stratergy

Ranveer Singh, one of the most popular young heroes in Bollywood, will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited 83, arguably the biggest release of his career. The film, helmed by Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan, revolves around India's historic win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup and captures the country's love for the 'Gentleman's Game'.

Speaking to DH, trade analyst Prateek R Dubey says there is a good buzz around 83 as the makers are promoting it quite intelligently.

"The makers are focusing on all characters and not only the one played by Ranveer. Each character has his own poster," he says.

Dubey adds that the the curiosity around the film will reach new heights once the makers unveil Deepika Padukone's character. The Piku star plays Ranveer's wife in 83 and this might work wonders for the magnum opus.

"Deepika and Ranveer are a successful pair and this should benefit the movie. Moreover, I feel, 83 will connect with the younger crowd as well for even they know about what happened in 1983," he adds.

83 stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and highlights the challenges faced by the Indian team during the world cup. The cast also includes Chirag Patil, Tamil actor Jiiva, and Pankaj Tripathi. It is slated to arrive in theatres on April 10, 2020.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is a busy bee these days. He will also be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which has him paired opposite Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey. The cast also includes Boman Irani and Aparshakti Khurana.