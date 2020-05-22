Rashmika Mandanna pens an inspiring note on coping with insecurities amid the coronavirus lockdown

Rashmika Mandanna is arguably one of the most popular and sought-after stars in Telugu cinema today and enjoys a decent fan following due to a variety of reasons. In an inspiring Instagram post, the actress spoke about feeling insecure during the coronavirus lockdown and subtly asked people to change thefre perspective. She said that she used to worry about her career and personal life but soon realised that she has no control over them. She added that she has to be the ‘best version’ of herself and turn her insecurities into strengths.

Rashmika, who became the toast of T-town with Chalo and Geetha Govindam, has been quite active on social media amid the lockdown. She had recently urged those in isolation to stay strong and remember that they are important for their near and dear ones. She also arranged food for home guards and policemen in Vijrapet and this grabbed a fair deal of attention. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes were prepared in a hall owned by her father and supplied to the concerned personnel by a vehicle.

Meanwhile, the ‘Kodava Beauty’ is going through a good phase on the work front. She tasted success with the Sankranti biggie Sarileru Neekevvaru that marked her first collaboration with ‘Super Star’ Mahesh Babu. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi of F2 fame, featured her in glamourous avatar that had the desired impact. She was last seen Nithiin’s Bheeshma that emerged as a commercial success. Rashmika will be resuming work on Pushpa after the lockdown. The movie, slated to get a pan-India release, has her paired opposite Allu Arjun and this has piqued the curiosity. The movie was originally supposed to be made with Mahesh Babu but this did not happen as ‘Prince’ left the project citing ‘creative differences’.

Rashmika will also be seen in the Kannada movie Pogaru.

