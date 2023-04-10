Rinku Singh says 'love you' to SRK as he shares poster

Rinku Singh says 'love you' to SRK after he posts edited 'Pathaan' poster

Singh slammed five consecutive sixes off the final over to take the Knights home in dramatic fashion

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 10 2023, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 13:21 ist
Rinku Singh, Shah Rukh Khan. Credit: PTI Photos

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had shared an edited picture of cricketer Rinku Singh on Pathaan poster after his team Kolkata Knight Riders' won against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

SRK took to Twitter, where he shared the edited poster on Sunday and wrote: "JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU!!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 and @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember believe that's all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!"

On Monday, quoting his tweet, Singh thanked SRK for his love.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Rinku Singh's flurry of sixes powers KKR to miraculous win

He tweeted: "Shah Rukh sir yaaar. Love you sir and thank you for your constant support."

On the day of the match, Singh slammed five consecutive sixes off the final over to take the Knights home in dramatic fashion and concluded his innings unbeaten on 48 of 21 balls.

The thrilling win took KKR to the second spot in the standings with two wins and a healthy Net Run Rate. They will next lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on April 14.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Premier League
bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan
KKR
Gujarat Titans
IPL

Related videos

What's Brewing

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Coordination a must for glacier research

Coordination a must for glacier research

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

 