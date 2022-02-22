RJ Rachana passes away due to cardiac arrest

Well-known Kannada radio jockey Rachana passed away at 39 after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Rachana complained of chest pain at her residence in J P Nagar and was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Rachana, who had more than a decade experience in radio jockeying, grew popular at Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM in the mid-2000s as 'Pori Tapori Rachana' for her sense of humour and oratory skills. She started hosting the evening show at Mirchi before moving on to the morning show.

Rachana, who was earlier with World Space Satellite Radio, also worked with Radio City before quitting the profession.

A trained musician, Rachana was a fitness enthusiast and her unexpected death shocked the radio and television industries.

She played herself in the blockbuster Kannada romantic drama 'Simple Aag Ondu Love Story' (2013), starring Rakshit Shetty and Shwetha Srivatsav

Watch latest videos by DH here: