'RRR' nominated for best non-English film at Golden Globes

S S Rajamouli's period action film RRR has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award in the best picture non-English language category.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) shared the announcement on Monday evening on the official Twitter page of the Golden Globe Awards.
Read | 'Avatar' 'Top Gun' sequels nominated for Golden Globes
"Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture - Non-English Language - All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close, Decision to Leave, RRR #GoldenGlobes," the tweet read.
Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture - Non-English Language
✨ All Quiet on the Western Front
✨ Argentina, 1985
✨ Close
✨ Decision to Leave
✨ RRR#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DfNs0VQbIs
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2022
RRR, a pan-India blockbuster, will face off with Korean romantic mystery film Decision To Leave, German anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentine historical drama Argentina, 1985, and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama Close.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?
A look at Air India's history
Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case
Rajinikanth turns 72: 9 must-know facts about Thalaivar
'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'
Modric, Croatia stand between Messi & WC final
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from Moon