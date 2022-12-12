Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film

'RRR' nominated for best non-English film at Golden Globes

'RRR' will face off with 'Decision To Leave', 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Argentina, 1985', and 'Close'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 12 2022, 20:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 20:26 ist
Golden Globe Awards on display during the unveiling of the nominations for the 80th Golden Globe awards, in Berverly Hills. Credit: Reuters photo

S S Rajamouli's period action film RRR has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award in the best picture non-English language category.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) shared the announcement on Monday evening on the official Twitter page of the Golden Globe Awards.

Read | 'Avatar' 'Top Gun' sequels nominated for Golden Globes

"Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture - Non-English Language - All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close, Decision to Leave, RRR #GoldenGlobes," the tweet read.

RRR, a pan-India blockbuster, will face off with Korean romantic mystery film Decision To Leave, German anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentine historical drama Argentina, 1985, and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama Close.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

rrr
Golden Globes
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

A look at Air India's history

A look at Air India's history

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

Rajinikanth turns 72: 9 must-know facts about Thalaivar

Rajinikanth turns 72: 9 must-know facts about Thalaivar

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

Modric, Croatia stand between Messi & WC final

Modric, Croatia stand between Messi & WC final

NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from Moon

NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from Moon

 