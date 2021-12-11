'RRR' trailer views: Jr NTR, Ram Charan's film fails to beat Prabhas-starrer 'Baahubali 2'

The trailer of ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli's latest movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), which was released on December 9, received a phenomenal response on YouTube and garnered 20.45 million views in 24 hours. It, however, failed to beat the record set by the director's previous release Baahubali 2 as its trailer received 21.81 million views in the same time span when it was unveiled in 2017. This isn't too surprising as the Prabhas-starrer was a sequel to the 2015 blockbuster Baahubali, a fact that helped its trailer get extra mileage.

RRR has, either way, become the talk of the town with its stellar visuals and action sequences. It features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the 'massiest' roles ever and has patriotic undertones. Its dialogues have hit the right note due to their emotional intensity. The perception is that the trailer has piqued the curiosity of fans reasonably well, something that should help the biggie open to a good response at the box office.

Also Read | 'RRR' trailer: S S Rajamouli's new movie is a potential blockbuster

RRR is touted to be a period drama, which revolves around the fictional friendship between two real freedom fighters. Tarak plays the tribal leader Bheem while Charan essays the role of Alluri Sitharamraju. The cast includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Olivia Morris. The Raju Chacha hero plays the role of a seasoned freedom fighter, who mentors the protagonists, in what is the first Telugu movie of his career. Daisy Edgar-Jones was to be a part of RRR but opted out due to personal reasons. There were talks of Sai Pallavi being part of the pan-India project but that did not happen.

RRR is slated to hit the screens in multiple languages on January 7. It will face competition from films such as Bheemla Nayak, Radhe Shyam and Valimai that are slated to release in theatres around the same time.

Rajamouli, meanwhile, has already finalised his next movie. The Yamadonga helmer will collaborate with Mahesh Babu for a project after 'Prince' wraps up his upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata.