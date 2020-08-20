‘Sadak 2’ trailer becomes the world's second-most disliked video on YouTube

In what could be regarded as an effect of the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the trailer of Sadak 2, became one of the most disliked videos on YouTube globally.

The trailer of the film, as of now, has been watched over 63 million times and has managed to receive 11.65 million dislikes on YouTube.

People had a very strong response to the trailer, which received primarily negative comments.

“My girlfriend liked this trailer now she is my Ex,” wrote one person regarding the video.

Another individual commented, ”Justice for Sushant, make every Nepo product movie most disliked, not going to watch such movies! Its nepometer score is 98%”

The Mahesh Bhatt film stars Pooja and Alia Bhatt along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. It has been produced by Fox Star studios.

Rajput’s death triggered debate around the struggle of outsiders in Bollywood. After his demise, the 'inside' circle of Bollywood, particularly those with legacies, were targeted.

While Pooja and Alia Bhatt are daughters of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt is the son of Sunit Dutt and Nargis, both Bollywood icons. Aditya Roy Kapur is the younger brother of producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Nepometer, an app developed by Sushant Singh’s family; it measures how 'nepotistic' a film is. It gave a scathing rating to the Mahesh Bhatt film, classifying it as 98 per cent 'nepotistic'.