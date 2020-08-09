Shilpa Shetty feels nepotism can’t be bigger than one’s destiny

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life in Mumbai on June 14, much to the shock of his near and dear ones. Following the tragedy, a section of the audience claimed that bigwigs from the Hindi film industry had tried to ‘sabotage’ the self-made star’s career as he was an ‘outsider’. Some fans even went to the extent of trolling Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor for being ‘products of nepotism’. Actress Kangana Ranaut and Manoj Bajpayee commented on the matter and added a new dimension to the debate surrounding the ‘dark side’ of Bollywood,

Actress Shilpa Shetty has now weighted on the nepotism debate and indicated that nothing can ever be bigger than one’s ‘fate’. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Dhadkan star said that she found success in the industry despite hailing from a non-filmy background as she worked hard and it was her destiny.

“I’ve really relied on fate. I came from a non-film background and I worked very hard in my life. If someone says that nepotism is bigger than fate, I’d disagree. It can’t be. We all come with our destiny. If you have the strength and will power to fight and put in that amount and work, no one can stop you from achieving success,” added Shetty.

The 45-year-old, who has acted in popular films such as Baazigar, Insaaf and Phir Milenge, is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished performers in Bollywood. She was last seen in Apne (2007), featuring Dharmendra and Hema Malini in the lead. Post the film’s release, she made ‘special appearances' in Dostana and her production venture Dishkiyaoon. The star will soon be making her big screen comeback with the Sabbir Khan-helmed Nikamma.

Coming back to the SSR case, it recently took a major turn when the late actor’s father filed a complaint with the Bihar police and claimed that actress Rhea Chakraborty had tried to ‘grab’ the MS Dhoni hero’s wealth. The Jalebi heroine, who was in a relationship with ‘Anni’ at the time of his death, soon reacted to the allegations and said that ‘the truth’ will prevail.