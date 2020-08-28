Shriya Saran to play Tabu's role in the Telugu remake of 'Andhadhun'?

There's no denying the fact that Shriya Saran is one of the most popular actresses in the Telugu film industry. The sincere performer enjoys a strong fan following due to her charming screen presence, bold reel image and outspoken nature. The star has acted alongside some of the biggest names in the industry, right from Chiranjeevi to Nandamuri Balakrishna, and proved that she is an 'A-lister' in her own right.

According to Times of India, the Gautamiputra Satakarni heroine is set to act alongside Nithiin in the Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit Andhahun. She will reportedly be essaying the role played by ace actress Tabu in the original version. The buzz is that she will be seen in a seductive and graceful avatar in the film. Many feel, the Telugu remake of Adhadhun is one of the toughest projects of her career and might help her evolve as a performer.

Interestingly, the makers originally wanted the Chandni Bar star Tabu to reprise her role from the Hindi version but things did not work out.

Andhadhun, directed by maverick filmmaker Sriram Raghavan was a thriller that featured Ayushmann Khurrana in the role of a 'visually-impaired' man and hit the right notes with its effective presentation. The film emerged as a box office success, opening new avenues for Bollywood's favourite 'Donor'.

Coming back to Shriya, she will soon be seen in the SS Rajamouli-helmed Rise Roar Revolt (RRR). The film, touted to be a period drama, revolves around the fictional exploits of two real freedom fighters and is likely to have patriotic undertones. It features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the parallel leads, marking the first collaboration between the young stars. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Samuthirakani.

RRR is likely to feature quite a few stellar elevation scenes and satisfy the masses. The magnum opus, touted to be bigger than the Baahubali series, is expected to hit screens next year.