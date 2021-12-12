'Sooryavanshi' box office verdict: Akshay Kumar-starrer set to end its run on a stellar note

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's latest movie Sooryavanshi is set to end its run at the box office more than a month after it hit the screens on November 5. Its closing collection is likely to be around Rs 195 crore. The film has emerged as Bollywood's first blockbuster under the 'new normal', which is no mean feat.

Sooryavanshi raked in nearly Rs 26 on day 1 despite receiving mixed reviews. It did well in North India and Maharashtra but faced competition from Rajinikanth's Annaatthe in Tamil Nadu. The film further benefited from the ordinary response to Bunty Aur Babli 2, something that helped it stay strong in its third week. Satyameva Jayate 2 didn't affect it too much as it failed to live up to expectations. Antim, however, gave it a run for its money when it premiered in theatres on November 26. Sooryavanshi, nonetheless remained stable despite these new releases.

The biggie, directed by Rohit Shetty, is an action-packed cop drama that revolves around what happens when a tough encounter specialist is roped in to take on a dangerous foe. It stars Katrina Kaif as the female protagonist and reunites her with her Namastey London co-star. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Gulshan Grover and Jackie Shroff.

This was Akshay's second theatrical release of the year, He was last seen in Bellbottom, which opened to a decent response at the box office despite the fact that it didn't premiere in Maharastra. The spy-thriller featured him in the role of a secret agent and catered to an urban audience. It starred Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady.

'Akki, meanwhile is awaiting the release of Atrangi Re. The film is set in the Hindi heartland and has been directed by Aanand L Rai. The cast includes Sara Ali Khan and Kollywood actor Dhanush. He also has movies such as Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Rakshabandhan in his kitty.