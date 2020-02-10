South Korea's 'Parasite' becomes first non-English film to win best picture Oscar

Parasite made history Sunday in winning the Oscar for best picture, as the first non-English language film to score the coveted award.The South Korean film beat heavy competition from films including the heavily favored war epic 1917 to take home its fourth statuette of the night.Earlier, it won the prizes for best director for Bong Joon-ho, best international feature and best original screenplay to become the big winner on Hollywood's biggest night.
