'Parasite' wins best picture oscar

South Korea's 'Parasite' becomes first non-English film to win best picture Oscar

AFP
AFP, Hollywood, United States,
  • Feb 10 2020, 10:58am ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2020, 11:03am ist
Bong Joon-ho's Parasite created history at the Oscars 2020. (Credit: AFP photo)

Parasite made history Sunday in winning the Oscar for best picture, as the first non-English language film to score the coveted award.The South Korean film beat heavy competition from films including the heavily favored war epic 1917 to take home its fourth statuette of the night.Earlier, it won the prizes for best director for Bong Joon-ho, best international feature and best original screenplay to become the big winner on Hollywood's biggest night.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Oscars 2020
parasite
Hollywood
DH Entertainment
Comments (+)
 