'Star Trek: Picard' renewed for second season

Star Trek: Picard, the new series from the sci-fi franchise based on veteran actor Patrick Stewart's iconic character, has received a second season order even before its debut.

The CBS All Access show will see Stewart reprise the role of Jean-Luc Picard as the title character. He played Picard for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Julie McNamara, the ViacomCBS owned streamer's EVP, Original Content, made the announcement on Sunday, reported Deadline.

"The energy and excitement around the premiere of Star Trek: Picard has reached a magnitude greater than all of us at CBS All Access could have hoped for.

"We're thrilled to announce plans for a second season before the series' debut, and we are confident that Star Trek fans and new viewers alike will be captured by the stellar cast and creative team's meticulously crafted story when it premieres on January 23," McNamara said.

However, there is no official word yet when season two will premiere and how many episodes it will have.

Also starring Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora, the 10-episode Picard starts streaming on January 23.