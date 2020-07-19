Sushant Singh Rajput was happy with the decision to release Dil Bechara online, says director Mukesh Chhabra

Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra is gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited maiden directorial venture Dil Bechara, the last movie of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's career. The film, slated to release on Hotstar on July 24, has created a great deal of buzz among movie buffs for a variety of reasons. During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Mukesh said that SSR had seen a rough cut of the movie while dubbing for the same but could not watch the finished/ final version.

Dil Bechara was originally supposed to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. After Sushant died by suicide on June 14, a few websites reported that the film would have a digital-only premiere and this ruffled a few feathers. Several fans urged the makers to give it a conventional release in memory of 'Anni'. Despite this, the makers decided to skip a theatrical release.

According to Mukesh, SSR was okay with Dil Bechara releasing on an OTT platform as he felt that it would help the film reach a wider audience.

"He was aware of the film being released online. He also felt that it's the best time to release the film digitally because everyone will be able to watch it. Nobody knows when theatres will open, and Sushant also knew that. He was happy with the decision too," he added.

Dil Bechara is an adaptation of the popular novel The Fault in Our Stars and revolves around the relationship between two terminally-ill people. The film features Sanjana Sanghi as the leading lady and this has piqued curiosity. The film's music has been composed by AR Rahman and is likely to be a big highlight.

Interestingly, Dil Bechara is not the first Sushant starrer to get an OTT only release. The Karan Johar-backed Drive too was released directly on Netflix amid reports of KJo being unhappy with the final output. The film, starring Jacqueline Fernandez as the leading lady, received unimpressive reviews and failed to make an impact. It remains to be seen whether Dil Bechara hit the notes, making up for the Drive debacle.