Tamannaah Bhatia on social media toxicity: We need to spread a lot more positivity

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is arguably one of the biggest and most popular names in the Telugu film industry. She enjoys a decent fan following due to her impressive screen presence and sincere performances. The Baahubali star, on Friday (August 14) told Hindustan Times that one needs to have a positive outlook towards life to overcome the toxicity on social media.

“I actually wish they go back to the sugar-coated stuff (posted in the past). We need to spread a lot more positivity around because we’ve never seen such difficult times (Covid-19 pandemic) before,” she said.

She added that people need to go easy on each other to ensure that online platforms are used productively. She also advised people to avoid entertaining ‘unrealistic expectations’.

Her comments come at a time when a section of the Twitterverse is upset with Bollywood biggies for supporting ‘products of nepotism’ over outsiders. The issue of nepotism resurfaced when actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the star of films such as Kai Po Che and MS Dhoni, was found hanging at his Mumbai residence. Some fans accused the ‘powers that be’ of trying to sabotage the self-made hero’s career. They also trolled the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha for being star kids. The ‘negativity’ forced the Akira actress to quit Twitter and this ruffled a few feathers.

Coming back to ‘Tammy’, she was last seen in the Vishal starrer Action that did not live up to expectations. It featured ‘Avanthika’ in a bold new avatar, which had the desired impact.

The actress will soon be making her eagerly-awaited Bollywood comeback with Bole Chudiyaan, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The ‘Milky Beauty’ also has the Gopichand starrer Seetimaarr in her kitty.