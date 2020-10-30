Tara Sutaria to star opposite Tiger Shroff in 'Heropanti 2'

Actor Tara Sutaria will star opposite Tiger Shroff in Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2.

The second installment of the franchise will be helmed by Ahmed Khan, who earlier directed Shroff in Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3.

Sutaria shared the news in a post on social media on Friday, saying that she is excited to work with Nadiadwala again after their upcoming remake of the Telugu movie RX100.

"Reunited with my favourites! Thank you Sajid sir for believing in me.. Heropanti 2, here we go," Sutaria wrote on Instagram.

"So amped for this one.. A new journey begins with my NGEfamily," she added.

On Twitter, Shroff, Khan and Nadiadwala welcomed Sutaria on the project.

Sutaria's next will be the Hindi remake of Telugu feature RX 100, which has also been produced by Nadiadwala.

The film, which is being directed by Milan Luthria, marks the acting debut of Ahan Shetty, son of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty.