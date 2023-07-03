Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' to gross more than $1 bn

Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' set to gross more than $1 billion

This comes as fans of the global megastar are convinced she's dropped a slew of Easter eggs hinting at her next album release.

IANS
IANS, Los Angeles ,
  • Jul 03 2023, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 22:14 ist
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. Credit: Reuters photo

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is raking in a reported $13 million every night while touring the US.

The 33-year-old Anti-Hero hitmaker is currently touring America with 'The Eras Tour', which comes as her international fans prepare to throw more cash at the singer after tour dates in the UK, Asia and Australia were recently unveiled, reports Mirror.co.uk.

According to reports, Taylor is set to gross 'more than $1 billion from her sold-out 'The Eras Tour', with it said that this is a threshold that "no artiste has ever hit."

Another number that Taylor is keen on is 22, which is how many dates she has completed so far, with her tour having already grossed $300 million, according to Pollstar.

With her scheduled to perform more than 50 dates in total across America alone, Taylor will then go international for her South America, Europe, Asia and Australia dates.

This comes as fans of the global megastar are convinced she's dropped a slew of Easter eggs hinting at her next album release. During her show in Cincinnati, Taylor seemingly hinted at her next record and when it might be released.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Taylor Swift
Entertainment News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

How to stop sweating so much: Study

How to stop sweating so much: Study

 