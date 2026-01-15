<p>In a first-of-its-kind action, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru%20police">Hennur Traffic Police</a> dished out a strong message as they imposed a hefty fine of Rs 1.11 lakh on a student for illegally modifying the silencer of his car, causing public disturbance. Interestingly, the value of the car is only Rs 70,000.</p><p>The violator, a student and native of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Kerala">Kerala</a>, was driving the car on Hennur Road near Bharatiya City on January 2 when a passersby alerted the police after videos of the vehicle emitting flames and loud noise were shared on social media. </p>.Rash, negligent driving cases surge 82% in Bengaluru in 2025.<p>Acting swiftly, traffic police traced and seized the vehicle. </p><p>A senior police officer said that instead of registering a case, the traffic police referred the violation to the Regional Transport Office (RTO).</p><p>Upon inspection, RTO officials confirmed that the car had an illegally modified silencer, which was not only excessively noisy but also emitting sparks creating panic among other motorists.</p><p>“The modification was a clear violation of the Motor Vehicles Act. It posed a serious risk and caused public nuisance,” the officer told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>Despite attempts by several politicians to influence the police to release the vehicle after collecting a minimal fine, the city police stood firm. </p><p>RTO officials levied the maximum permissible penalty of Rs 1,11,500 lakh, which the student paid on Wednesday, following which the vehicle was released.</p><p>Police said the action was intended to serve as a deterrent. </p><p>“This is a lesson for those who modify vehicle silencers and flout the law. Bengaluru police have zero tolerance towards such violations,” the officer added.</p>