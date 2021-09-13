‘Thalaivii’ first weekend box office collection: Did the Kangana Ranaut-starrer live up to expectations?

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s latest movie Thalaivii, which hit the screens on September 10, has made a decent impact at the box office in its first weekend. According to reports, it collected Rs 4.55 crore in three days, emerging as the top choice of ‘Queen’ fans. The Tamil version has fared better than the Hindi one, which hasn't been released in Maharashtra. Moreover, the Hindi version hasn’t been able to secure a release in most multiplexes as the multiplex owners are not happy about the fact that it will premiere digitally merely two weeks after its theatrical release.

The film collected around Rs 1.25 crore on the opening day, a decent figure under the circumstances. It witnessed growth over the weekend, collecting Rs 3.3 crore on Saturday and Sunday. Thalaivii received rave reviews with most critics praising Kangana’s performance and the engaging screenplay. It remains to be seen whether the positive word of mouth helps it stay stable on the first Monday. That said, the flick needs to show massive growth over the second weekend in order to emerge as a success.

Thalaivii, shot simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil, revolves around the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s life and highlights her journey from a film star to a mass leader. It explores her relationship with the iconic MGR and caters primarily to a Tamil audience. It has an impressive cast that includes Arvind Swami, Bhagyashree and Nassar. Samuthirakani plays R M Veerappan in the Tamil version while Raj Arjun does the honours in Hindi.

Kangana, meanwhile, has turned her attention to Manikarnika Returns, a sequel to the 2019 release Manikarnika. It revolves around the life of Kashmir’s ‘Warrior Queen’ Didda and will be directed by Kangana herself. She plays an air force officer in Tejas. The star also has the actioner Dhaakad in her kitty. The cast includes Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The Tanu Weds Manu actor is gearing up to produce a film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.