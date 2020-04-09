‘Vakeel Saab’: Shruti Haasan to star opposite Pawan Kalyan? Actress reacts to the rumour

A few websites had recently reported that Shruti Haasan would be playing the leading lady opposite Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab and this created a fair deal of buzz among a section of the audience. The popular actress has now reacted to this and indicated that she is not a part of the eagerly-awaited movie. While speaking to a leading website, she said that the talk of her being a part of the flick was nothing more than an ‘elaboration of a rumour’ and refrained from discussing the matter any further.

Vakeel Saab, being directed by Venu Sriram of MCA fame, is a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink that featured Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead. The film stars PK in the role of a lawyer who fights for the rights of three young women and highlights that ‘no means no’. The inside talk is, Vakeel Saab will be similar to Nerkonda Paarvai (the Tamil remake of Pink) and feature a few mass sequences.

Pawan was last seen in the Sankranti release Agnyaathavaasi (dubbed in Hindi as Yevadu 3) that failed to live up to expectations. The film, helmed by ‘Guruji’ Trivikram Srinivas, received negative reviews from most critics and this proved to be its downfall. The action-drama landed in a controversy when French filmmaker Jerome Salle claimed that the movie was copied/plagiarised from his Largo Winch. Many feel Vakeel Saab has the potential to help the ‘Power Star’ bounce back and put the debacle behind him.

Coming back to Shruti, she will soon be seen in Laabam, featuring her as the leading lady opposite ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi. She has the Telugu film Krack in her kitty, which marks her second collaboration with her Balupu co-star and Tollywood’s resident ‘Mass Maharaja’ Ravi Teja. One is likely to get clarity on its release date once the COVID-19 situation improves.

Credit: Pinkvilla