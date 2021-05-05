Veteran actor T K S Natarajan no more

He had acted in neary 500 movies

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 05 2021, 14:13 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 14:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

Veteran actor and folk singer T K S Natarajan, who acted in nearly 500 Tamil movies, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 87. 

(More to follow)

Tamil Cinema
Kollywood

