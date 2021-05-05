Veteran actor T K S Natarajan no more

Veteran actor and folk singer T K S Natarajan, who acted in nearly 500 Tamil movies, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 87.
(More to follow)
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
BJP president JP Nadda visits violence hit Bengal
Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term
New Zealand leader Ardern plans to marry in summer
Global vaccine crisis is ominous for climate change
Canadian Gurudwara transforms into vaccination centre
DH Toon | IPL suspended, survival games to continue