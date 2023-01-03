Vicky Kaushal dances for wife Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal's dance moves for wife Katrina goes viral

A video shared by actor Mini Mathur showed how she spent her 2022 which also had the part of Kaushal dancing for Katrina

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 03 2023, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 17:08 ist
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Credit: IANS Photo

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is the perfect husband as he never fails to impress wife Katrina Kaif and make her feel special. Vicky recently danced for Katrina, seemingly on her birthday. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, actor Mini Mathur posted a video giving a glimpse of how she spent 2022.

A part of the clip showed Vicky Kaushal seated on the ground as he danced while actress Sharvari Wagh, who is rumoured to be dating Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal, was also seen grooving to the music behind him. Katrina sat on a couch near them with another person and blushed looking at Vicky.

 

On the work front, Katrina, who was last seen in the horror comedy film Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, will be next seen in Aditya Chopra's upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.

She also has Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi AND Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara.

Vicky was last seen in Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera. He will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next film Sam Bahadur alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

