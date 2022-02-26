Vijay to reunite with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for 'Thalapathy 67': Report

Tamil star Vijay is set to reunite with noted filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for his new movie, being referred to as Thalapathy 67, as per a report carried by Pinkvilla. This will be his second movie with the maverick storyteller as the two had previously teamed up for Master, which emerged as a blockbuster last year. It is likely to go on the floors later this year.

Vijay is, meanwhile, awaiting the release of the eagerly-awaited actioner Beast, directed by Nelson of Kolamaavu Kokila fame. It features him in a 'massy' avatar and caters to those who liked his work in films such as Kaththi and Thuppakki. Beast stars Pooja Hegde as the female protagonist and marks her return to Tamil cinema after nearly 10 years. She made her debut with Mugamoodi. The cast includes director Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko and Ankur Vikal. Beast is set to hit the screens on April 14. It will face competition from the Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2, which is slated to premiere in theatres on the day same.

Vijay is set to begin work on Thalapathy 66. The biggie will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and mark his first collaboration with the mass hero. It will be shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu and go on floors in April. He also has a film with Atlee, who directed him in Theri, Mersal and Bigil, in his kitty.

Lokesh, on the other hand, is working on Vikram. The features Kamal Haasan as the protagonist and marks his first collaboration with the Kaithi helmer. The biggie reportedly revolves around the story of a 'ghost' and has socio-political undertones. The cast includes Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. The Malik star plays the role of a corrupt cop in the biggie, which will be Ulagfa Nayagan's first release in four years. The veteran star was last seen in Vishwaroopam 2/Vishwaroop 2, which underperformed at the box office.

