Vikram-starrer ‘Cobra’ to release in theatres on August 31

The Tamil-language action thriller is written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu

  • Aug 09 2022, 20:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 20:33 ist
South star Vikram’s upcoming film “Cobra” will arrive in cinema halls on August 11, the makers announced on Friday.

The Tamil-language action thriller is written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu of Demonte Colony and Imaikkaa Nodigal fame. It is produced by S S Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studio.

The production house shared the release date of the movie on its official Twitter page, alongside a 40 second teaser video.

“@7screenstudio #Cobra – Worldwide theatrical release on August 11 #CobraFromAugust11 #ChiyaanVikram An @AjayGnanamuthu Film An @arrahman Musical,” the tweet read.

Music maestro AR Rahman has provided the background score for “Cobra”, which will also release in Telugu and Kannada.

In addition to Vikram, the film features an ensemble cast including Srinidhi Shetty, former cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is making his debut, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Kaniha, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi Govindarajan and KS Ravikumar.

Besides "Cobra", Vikram will also feature in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's much-awaited magnum opus “Ponniyin Selvan – 1”, which will release in theatres countrywide on September 30.

