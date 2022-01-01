Want less police complaints and more love letters this year: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana wants 'less FIRs, more love letters' in 2022

Kangana will be seen in 'Tejas' and 'Dhaakad' this year

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 01 2022, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 14:26 ist
Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut. Credit: AFP Photo/Sujit Jaiswal

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut shared what she wishes for 2022. She says this year she wants less of police complaints and FIRs and more of love letters.

The actor, who is known for speaking her mind, took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of pictures praying at a temple, very close to Tirupati Balaji. She even performed some rituals.

Kangana captioned the images: "There is only one Rahu Ketu temple in the world. It's very close to Tirupati Balajiperformed some rituals there . Out of five elemental Lingas, Vayo (air element) Linda is also situated here Quite a remarkable place."

She added: "I went there to have the mercy of my beloved enemies, in this year I want less Police complains / FIRs and more love letters. Jai Rahu Ketu ji ki."

Speaking about her work, Kangana is gearing up for her next 'Dhaakad', an action thriller, which was slated for an April 8, 2022 release. It has now been pushed to May 2022.

She also has 'Tejas'. The movie revolves around a daring female pilot played by Kangana and is based on how women pilots can play a important role in keeping our nation safe from external forces. It is a tribute to the brave soldiers of the country.

