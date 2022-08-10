We all have something unique: Ananya Panday on Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor's foray into films

As little girls they always dreamt of becoming actors, and now when her childhood friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are finally ready to make their film debut, Ananya Panday says she is really excited.

Suhana, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is set to make foray into the film industry with Zoya Akhtar-directed Netflix movie The Archies, while filmmaker Karan Johar is launching Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya in his upcoming production Bedhadak.

Ananya, daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday, started her career with the 2019 film Student of the Year 2.

“We are like sisters. The three of us are similar but we all have something unique in each us. All our lives we have discussed wanting to be actors. We had this collective dream. We would play all the acting games. I started working first, so I share my experiences," said Ananya.

"But the best thing is that they do not lose their individual voice and not get entertained by everything that is going on. The best thing is that they stay themselves, I love them the way they are," the 23-year-old actor told PTI.

Out of the three, Ananya said she is the "drama queen", Suhana is the most affectionate one and Shanaya is extremely hard working.

“I am a full-on drama queen. I am very dramatic. Even when we were younger and we would have fights, I would be like, ‘I am leaving', run and come back in five minutes. Suhana is the softest and most loving. Shanaya is extremely hard working and sincere."

Since her debut, Ananya has starred in movies Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Khali Peeli and Gehraiyaan. She will next be seen in Dharma Productions' Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is scheduled to be released theatrically on August 25 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It is produced by Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Johar and Apoorva Mehta.