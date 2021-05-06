Actor Donal Bisht opens up on 'Dare To Sleep'

When I delivered dialogues people asked me if I was a Telugu person: Donal Bisht on 'Dare To Sleep'

Donal has acted in TV shows such as 'Ek Deewaana Tha' and 'Roop'

Roktim Rajpal
Roktim Rajpal, DH Web Desk,
  May 06 2021, 12:52 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 12:58 ist
Actor Donal Bisht. Credit: PR Handout

Actor Donal Bisht, who is set to make her big-screen debut with Dare To Sleep, says that learning Telugu was a challenge but she managed to impress the team by picking up the language.
 

"I tried to learn Telugu by relying on the expressions involved while speaking it. It was a task but I managed. When I delivered dialogues, people asked me if I was a Telugu person," she told DH in an exclusive interview.

Dare To Sleep, which features Sunil Varma in a key role, is touted to be a 'heroine-centric' thriller with several action sequences. The actor says that she participated in workshops and watched several South Indian movies to do justice to the part.

"I attended workshops to understand what was required of me and watched several thrillers shot in South Indian languages to familiarise myself with the genre. I also had conversations with the team about the role," she said.
 

Donal, who was born and brought up in Rajasthan, is a popular name in the Hindi TV industry and has been part of several shows, She began her acting career in 2015 with the show Airlines, which featured her in the role of a journalist. 

She subsequently carved a niche for herself in Tellywood with Kalash and Twist Wala Love. It was, however, Ek Deewaana Tha that opened new avenues for her. It received rave reviews from the audience and soon a dedicated fan following. She also garnered attention with her work in Laal Ishq and Roop. The year 2019 proved to be a memorable one for her as she replaced Jasmin Bhasin in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji

Donal tried adding a new dimension to her career when she made her web debut with the series Tia and Raj, which clicked with a section of the audience. She is currently working on The Socho Project and the series In Cold Blood

