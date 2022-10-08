When Thalapathy Vijay treated Shah Rukh Khan with delicious food

When Thalapathy Vijay treated SRK with delicious food

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Oct 08 2022, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 16:47 ist
Shah Rukh Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been shooting for director Atlee's upcoming film 'Jawan' for over a month here, has disclosed that he has had a blast during this time.

Taking to his Twitter, the King of Bollywood said: "What a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our setsa (I) Saw movie with Nayanthara (sic)."

Further sharing his experience, he noted in his tweet: "Partied with Anirudh (Ravichander, the music composer), (held) deep discussions with Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay fed me delicious food. Thanks Atlee and Priya for your hospitality. Now, (I) need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!"

Shah Rukh is believed to have partied with Anirudh, who is scoring the music for the film, on the occasion of director Atlee's birthday, which was on September 21.

Shah Rukh's tweet comes soon after the completion of the unit's Chennai schedule. Actor Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in this film, which has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film, which is being produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment, has Nayanthara playing the female lead.

Shah Rukh Khan
Vijay
Vijay Sethupathi
Anirudh Ravichander
atlee
Entertainment News
bollywood

