When Vishnuvardhan acted alongside Mammootty in a Mollywood movie

The much-loved Vishnuvardhan was arguably one of the biggest and most revered names in the Kannada film industry. ‘Dada’ enjoyed an enviable fan following due to his charismatic screen presence, humble nature and impressive selection of roles. While most fans are aware of his contribution to Sandalwood, not many remember that he once left movie buffs asking for more with his solid performance in a Malayalam movie.

The ‘Lion of Kannada Cinema’ was seen alongside Mammootty in the Joshiy-directed Kauravar (1992), which clicked with the target audience. The crime-drama revolves around what happens when a man decides to get even with a cop for sending him to jail. It featured Vishnuvardhan in the role of an IPS officer with ‘Megastar’ playing his reel nemesis.

Kauravar was subsequently remade in Telugu as Khaidi Garu with ‘Rebel Star’ Krishnam Raju essaying the role played by Vishnuvardhan in the original version. It was also remade in Kannada as Devasura (2001) with Devraj and BC Patil in the lead.

Coming back to Vishnuvardhan, he passed away on December 30, 2009, much to the shock of countless movie buffs. His last major release Aaptharakshaka hit screens in 2010 and emerged as a runaway hit. He appeared in Nagarahavu (2016) through Computer Graphic Imagery (CGI). The film, however, did not live up to expectations despite creating a fair deal of buzz among movie lovers. The cast included Ramya, Diganth and Rajesh Vivek of Lagaan fame.

Meanwhile, Mammootty was last seen in Shylock that featured him in a stylish avatar. ‘Megastar’ will next be seen in the much-hyped One, which is likely to be a feast for the masses. The makers recently clarified that the film will not be skipping a theatrical release amid the Covid-19 crisis. The Unda hero also has The Priest, marking his first collaboration with ‘Lady Superstar’ Manju Warrier, in his kitty.