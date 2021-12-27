Will 'RRR', 'Radhe Shyam' keep their date with the audience amid increase in Omicron cases?

Big-budget Telugu movies readying for release have been surrounded with the fear of postponement amid rising concerns over the Omicron variant.

Earlier in March-April, when it appeared like things were getting back to normal, the second wave of the Covid pandemic wreaked havoc.

With movies postponed, shelved, and even cancelled, the Telugu movie industry was badly hit by the pandemic.

With Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles, S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming epic 'RRR' is slated for release in a few days and the makers are worried about the increasing Omicron cases.

Similarly, 'Radhe Shyam' makers are also concerned about the movie's release, as a few states may soon announce only 50 per cent occupancy in theatres, which would be one of the biggest factors impacting movie collections.

Several cities have already started implementing night curfews and strict protocols.

Also, multiple theatres in Andhra Pradesh are being raided which has created a problematic environment for moviemakers as well as moviegoers.