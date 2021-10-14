Will Sudeep's 'Kotigobba 3' emerge as a blockbuster at the box office?

Kannada star Sudeep's latest movie Kotigobba 3 is set to hit the screens on Thursday much to the delight of fans. The biggie has garnered a decent amount of attention with its stylish trailer, which suggests that it may prove to be a gamechanger for the mass hero. So does the movie have what it takes to emerge as a blockbuster? Here is our SWOT analysis.

Strength: Sudeep's star power

Sudeep , who began his career in the late 90s, is a veteran in his own right and he enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive body of work. His mere association with Kotigobba 3 should help it open on a good note. Kotigobba 2, a spiritual successor to Vishnuvardhan's yesteryear classic Kotigobba, did well at the box office. The brand's popularity should work in Kotigobba 3's favour.

Weakness: Leading ladies are not A-listers

The film's leading ladies-- Shraddha Das and Madonna Sebastian-- aren't really bankable names in the Kannada film industry. Moreover, neither are they perceived to be powerhouse performers. Their association with the film may not benefit it as much as expected.

Opportunity: The audience wants entertainment

The positive response to Darshan's Roberrt, one of the first big-ticket movies to hit the screens after the Covid-19 lockdown, proved that the Kannada audience is more than willing to support films that offer paisa vasool entertainment. Kotigobba 3, with its action scenes and mass elements, fits the bill. Being a festival release, it should have a strong extended weekend, which may pave the way for the long run.

Threat: Salaga and Covid-19 restrictions

The film will face stiff competition from Salaga in most centres given 'Duniya' Vijay's fan following. Kotigobba 3 has not been promoted as aggressively as expected, which may work against it in the opening week. The trailer has received mixed reviews. While Sudeep fans have loved it, a section of the audience feels that it could have been 'massier'. Theatres are operating at 50 per cent capacity in Karnataka due to Covid-19 restrictions, which will prevent the film from reaching its potential. Moreover, no shows are allowed after 8 pm, which will affect its performance during the weekdays.