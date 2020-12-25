Would have been sealed this year had pandemic not happened: Ranbir Kapoor on marrying 'girlfriend' Alia Bhatt

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has opened up about his personal life and revealed that he would have tied the knot with Bollywood's favourite 'Student' Alia Bhatt this year had the Covid-19 pandemic not brought life to a standstill. Speaking to journalist Rajeev Masand, the Wake Up Sid star called his 27-year-old actor 'girlfriend' an overchiever and said that she learnt screenwriting and playing the guitar during the lockdown.

"It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives," added the hero.

Rumours of Ranbir dating Alia have been doing the rounds for a while. This, however, is the first time that he has confirmed being in a relationship with the star.

Ranbir, who began his acting career with the 2007 box office dud Saawariya, has made a name for himself with successful films such as Ye Jawaani.., Wake Up Sid and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He was last seen in the Rajkumar Hirani-helmed Sanju, which revolved around actor Sanjay Dutt's personal and professional life. The film biggie emerged as a success while receiving rave reviews.

He will next be seen in Shamshera, co-starring 'Baba'. The film, produced by Yash Raj Films, is being shot on a big budget and stars Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady. Ranbir also has the Karan Johar-backed Brahmastra in his kitty. It marks his first collaboration with Alia and is being shot on a lavish scale. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan and Tollywood star Nagarjuna.

The Raazi actor, meanwhile also has the pan-India biggie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) in her kitty. The film, featuring actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the parallel leads, revolves around the fictional journeys of two real freedom fighters. It is expected to release in theatres sometime next year. Alia will also be seen in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawad, which revolves around the life of a young girl who becomes a brothel madam following a shocking turn of events.