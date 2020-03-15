'F9', 'Sooryavanshi' and 'V': Movies postponed amidst COVID-19 pandemic

The novel coronavirus outbreak as taken a toll on the film fraternity with several production houses delaying the release of major movies. Here is a look at the major flicks that could not keep their date with the audience because of the COVID-19 situation:
No Time To Die
The Hollywood biggie, originally scheduled to release on April 2, has been postponed by nine months and will now hit the screens in November. The spy-thriller has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it marks Daniel Craig's last outing as "Agent 007". (Credit: Twitter/@007)
F9
The eagerly awaited F9, which is slated to arrive in theatres this May, has been postponed to next year. The film, the latest instalment of the popular The Fast and The Furious series, features a stellar cast that includes Vin Diesel and WWE star John Cena.
Sooryavanshi
The Rohit Shetty-directed actioner, which was expected to release this month, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film has piqued the curiosity as it features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif as the lead pair. The magnum opus has a stellar supporting cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Jackie Shroff. (Credit:Twitter/@akshaykumar)
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
Just like Sooryavanshi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar too has been delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 threat. The film, which was originally slated to be a March release, features Arjun Kapoor and his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra in the lead. (Credit:Twitter/@arjunk26)
V
The team behind the eagerly-awaited Nani starrer V recently confirmed that the film will not be hitting screens this Ugadi due the "extraordinary conditions" created by the COVID-19 threat. The thriller has a stellar cast the features Sudheer Babu of Baaghi fame, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nivetha Thomas and Jagapathi Babu. (Credit: Twitter/@SVC_official)
A Quiet Place II
The makers of A Quiet Place II recently announced that the film will not be released as planned as various countries have put restrictions on global travel due to the coronavirus crisis. The film, a follow up to A Quiet Place, is an important release for actress Emily Blunt. (Credit: Twitter/@quietplacemovie)