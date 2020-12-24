'Fashion' to 'Mahanati': Four movies to watch before Richa Chadda's 'Shakeela'

Actor Richa Chaddha is gearing up for the release of her latest movie Shakeela, slated to hit the screens on Friday. The film, revolving around the 'rags to riches to rags' story of the popular actor of the same name, has created a fair deal of buzz among fans and might prove to be a gamechanger for all concerned.

With hours to go for the premiere, here is a look at four films one can watch before Shakeela.

Fashion (Hindi, 2008)

The Madhur Bhandarkar-helmed movie, starring Priyanka Chopra in the lead, dealt with the dark side of the glamour industry. It highlighted how a young woman from a simple background makes it big in the 'fashion ki duniya' before falling from grace due to her personal demons. The film received rave reviews, emerging as a success.

The Dirty Picture (Hindi, 2011)

The Ekta Kapoor-backed movie, which was inspired by the life of actor Silk Smitha, hit the right notes due to its engaging screenplay and Vidya Balan's performance. The Paa star did full justice to the challenging role, bringing out the trauma experienced by the protagonist. It had a stellar cast that included Emraan Hashmi and Naseeruddin Shah.

Dirty Picture: Silk Sakkath Maga (Kannada, 2013)

The Veena Malik-starrer emerged as a major commercial success, opening new avenues for the Pakistani actor. It had a simple yet effective plot that revolved around the trials and tribulations of an aspiring actor who is eager to make it big in the film industry. It was directed by Trishul and had a supporting cast that included Sana, Srinivasa Murthy and Avinash.

Mahanati (Telugu, 2018)

Mahanati, which was set in the 'Golden Era' of Telugu cinema, revolved around the life of yesteryear star Savitri and touched upon the tragic events leading to her untimely death. Keerthy Suresh, who played the titular character, received rave reviews for her National Award-winning performance in the biggie.