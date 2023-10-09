Fortunate to have collaborated with some of the best filmmakers: Tahir Raj Bhasin

Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who had an eventful 2022 with three back-to-back releases, is gearing up for his next project - Sultan of Delhi, directed by the supremely talented Milan Luthria.

In his decade-long career, Tahir has worked with some of the best directors from the industry and the actor is extremely overwhelmed to have gotten a chance to collaborate with such big names.

Tahir Raj Bhasin says, “Every actor wants to work with the best of the best minds, directors who have a disruptive cinematic vision. I have been fortunate to have collaborated with some of the best film-makers of our country and helmed their projects. It is a huge validation for me that directors like the Late Pradeep Sarkar, Nitesh Tiwari, Kabir Khan, Nandita Das and now Milan Luthria, have chosen me to be a part of their vision. To be your best you have to work with the best.”