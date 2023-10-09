Fortunate to have collaborated with some of the best filmmakers: Tahir Raj Bhasin

Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who had an eventful 2022 with three back-to-back releases, is gearing up for his next project - Sultan of Delhi, directed by the supremely talented Milan Luthria.
In his decade-long career, Tahir has worked with some of the best directors from the industry and the actor is extremely overwhelmed to have gotten a chance to collaborate with such big names.
Tahir Raj Bhasin says, “Every actor wants to work with the best of the best minds, directors who have a disruptive cinematic vision. I have been fortunate to have collaborated with some of the best film-makers of our country and helmed their projects. It is a huge validation for me that directors like the Late Pradeep Sarkar, Nitesh Tiwari, Kabir Khan, Nandita Das and now Milan Luthria, have chosen me to be a part of their vision. To be your best you have to work with the best.”
He adds, “Great directors push you out of your comfort zone and that often leads to the magic. I have always tried to be an actor who the biggest directors can count on to deliver a powerful performance on screen. I have worked very hard to achieve this and always aim to get better with each project and work with directors from across the country. My acting is my only calling card because I don’t have anyone backing me. Making it on one’s own merit has a different high and I can only count on my talent to make me realise my goals.”
Meanwhile, Sultan of Delhi is all set to stream from October 13 on Disney Plus Hotstar.