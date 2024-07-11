Home
Glamour and Glitz: Celebrities attending Ambani wedding

Take a look at the A-listers from around the world who are attending the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 July 2024, 16:01 IST

From Bollywood to Hollywood, celebrities from around the world are gathering to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani, youngest son Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai, for what is turning out to be the wedding of the century. Here are some of the celebs on the guestlist of this big fat Indian wedding:

The Three Khans (Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: X/@VarunKrRana</p></div>

Credit: X/@VarunKrRana

Bachchan Family

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/Aishwarya Rai Bachchan</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters Photo</p></div>

Credit: Reuters Photo

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

Sonu Nigam

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@sonunigamofficial</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@sonunigamofficial

Shreya Ghoshal

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: X/@shreyaghoshal</p></div>

Credit: X/@shreyaghoshal

David and Victoria Beckham

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@victoriabeckham</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@victoriabeckham

Adele

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@adele</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@adele

Lana del Ray

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@honeymoon</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@honeymoon

Kim and Khloe Kardashian

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit:X/@KimKardashian</p></div>

Credit:X/@KimKardashian

Drake

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@champagnepapi</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@champagnepapi

Mike Tyson

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: X/@MikeTyson</p></div>

Credit: X/@MikeTyson

Akshay Kumar

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

Janhvi Kapoor

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

