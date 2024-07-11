Glamour and Glitz: Celebrities attending Ambani wedding

From Bollywood to Hollywood, celebrities from around the world are gathering to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani, youngest son Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai, for what is turning out to be the wedding of the century. Here are some of the celebs on the guestlist of this big fat Indian wedding:
The Three Khans (Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh)
Credit: Instagram/Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Credit: Instagram/@sonunigamofficial
David and Victoria Beckham
Credit: Instagram/@victoriabeckham
Credit: Instagram/@honeymoon
Credit: Instagram/@champagnepapi
