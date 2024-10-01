Grammy-winners Zakir Hussain and Rakesh Chaurasia to hold multi-city tour next year

<p>New Delhi: Tabla and bansuri will meet bass and banjo as a multi-city musical tour, 'As We Speak', featuring Grammy-winning maestros Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, and Rakesh Chaurasia, is set to captivate audiences in January 2025 with the seamless fusion of diverse musical influences.</p>.<p>The one-of-a-kind quartet, scheduled to perform in Bengaluru (January 4) , Hyderabad (January 5), Mumbai (January 10), and New Delhi (January 11); have collectively garnered 31 prestigious awards for their virtuosity and novelty, including two for their 2023 album 'As We Speak'.</p>.<p>"India holds a special place in my heart. Returning to my homeland to perform with such incredible musicians is a dream come true. This concert is a celebration of the universal language of music. It's an opportunity to explore the common ground between Indian classical and Western jazz, and to create something truly unique and inspiring."</p>.<p>"Collaborating with Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia has been a dream come true. Their musical brilliance and open-mindedness have made this project a truly unforgettable experience. I'm excited to share the magic of our music with Indian audiences,” said tabla wizard Hussain in a statement.</p>.<p>Acclaimed flautist Chaurasia hopes that their music can inspire young musicians and fans to explore the rich traditions of Indian classical music.</p>.<p>"Collaborating with such talented musicians from different backgrounds is a truly unique experience,” he added.</p>.<p>Banjo legend Fleck said he has always been fascinated by Indian classical music.</p>.<p>"India is a country rich in musical traditions. I've always been fascinated by the complexity and beauty of Indian classical music. Performing in India is a dream come true. I've always admired the passion and enthusiasm of Indian audiences," he added.</p>.<p>The Asia Pacific tour is organized and promoted by Perfect Harmony Productions and Panache Media. The tickets for the concert are available for purchase on BookMyShow. </p>