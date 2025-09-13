Green Girl: Haunting and liberating inter-faith love story set in Mangaluru

<p>From ‘Bombay’ to ‘Veer-Zaara’ and ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, movies based on inter-faith love stories are not uncommon in India. But what sets Sarthak Hegde’s ‘Green Girl’ apart is that it is both haunting and liberating.</p>.<p>Set in a polarised Mangaluru, the featurette follows the dreams and vulnerabilities of an inter-faith couple. Ameena (Sucharita) and Jeevan (Mayur Gowda) are in their 20s and deeply in love. </p><p>They retreat to a quiet hilltop for privacy, where Ameena smokes cigarettes and Jeevan dreams of moving to the US, a country he believes will embrace their love in ways their homeland can’t. Besides this, Jeevan is part of a Hindu fundamentalist group.</p>.<p>In just 52 minutes, the director delves into the nuances of what it means to be a Hindu and a Muslim in today’s India. Why would a Hindu boy who is in love with a Muslim girl be drawn to Hindu fundamentalism? The answers are heart-wrenching, revealing society’s role in letting down their youth.</p>.<p>As ‘Green Girl’ unfolds, its events leave you shocked, helpless, and overwhelmed by a sense of hopelessness. Yet, strangely, the film also feels liberating in many ways.</p>.<p>Sarthak uses distinct, symbolic colours to make a bold commentary about the growing communal tensions across the country. Both Sucharita and Mayur deliver convincing performances.</p>.<p>Sarthak’s film is bold and revolutionary. Kudos to KRG Studios for taking on the film’s distribution. A must-watch!</p>