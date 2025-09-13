<p class="title">Dear future self...</p>.<p class="bodytext">To the Wings that Lift Others Too,</p>.<p class="bodytext">I am writing this letter to my future self, hoping that one day I will read it not only as Ankita, but as Captain Ankita G Chebbi.</p>.<p class="bodytext">I hope this letter finds you soaring high, both in the skies and in life. By the time you read this, I wonder if you have already become the pilot you always dreamt of being. Did you finally put on that uniform with pride, walk into the cockpit, and feel the joy of controlling an aircraft? I hope you never let go of that spark you carried in your heart as a teenager.</p>.<p class="bodytext">But more than flying planes, I hope you have learned to fly as a human being — by being kind, humble, and compassionate. Remember, the sky is vast, but the world is small, and how you treat others will always define you more than your achievements. Be the kind of person who inspires others not only with skills but also with warmth.</p>.<p class="bodytext">When the world calls you Captain Ankita Chebbi, may it not only mean the pilot who flies across skies but also the human who lifts hearts with kindness. Keep reaching for the skies, but let your feet stay rooted in values.</p>.<p class="bodytext">With love and hope,</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">Ankita Chebbi, 15<br /></span>Hubballi, Karnataka</p>.<p class="bodytext">-----------------------------------------------</p>.<p class="bodytext">To my future self,</p>.<p class="bodytext">I believe you will be happy reading this. I am writing this letter now while I am still studying in the school, thinking about my future <br />and setting goals. I think that you have reached your goals and learned how to live your life. I remember the time we spent in our childhood.</p>.<p class="bodytext">If you have not yet succeeded, don’t worry. Remember what we <br />promised to ourself, that we will give our best to reach our goal. Be determined like how we were in the childhood, learn from mistakes, and use them as a stepping stone towards your goal. I know that you will reach them and succeed.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Another thing, I believe that we will meet again in the future one day. I will be waiting eagerly to see you: you are superstar.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Thank you.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Your past self,</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">Shreyas B, 15<br /></span>Turuvekere, Karnataka</p>.<p class="bodytext">------------------------------------------------</p>.<p>Dear future Chinhitha Jasper,</p>.<p>I’m Chinhitha Jasper from grade 3, I’m writing this letter to myself to be read years later.</p>.<p>What are you doing now? Do you still love singing and dancing? Are you writing articles and poems?</p>.<p>Now I’m in grade 3 and I’m learning lots of new things. I love singing and dancing and I enjoy writing articles and poems about things I love. I am hoping you have become good at singing and dancing, and become a good writer. Don’t forget to be a brave, kind, loving person. Work hard and believe in yourself. I wonder what you will tell me if you could talk to me today.</p>.<p>With love ,</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Chinhitha Jasper, 9</strong></span><br />Hosapete, Karnataka</p>.<p>-------------------------------------------------</p>.<p>Dear future me,</p>.<p>I hope you’re doing well and smiling as you read this. Right now, I’m a school-going student (pretty far back, huh?) who sings a lot, laughs at silly Wimpy Kid moments, and never says no to pani puri (by the way, do you still love pani puri?). I’m also a proud Potterhead who still dreams about getting that Hogwarts letter one day. Do you remember that I was a proud Swifty? Well, I still am.</p>.<p>I want you to remember these little things that should never change in you: your love for music and of course reading books. I hope you’re still silly enough to laugh at Greg Hefley’s ways and eat evening snacks with mom in the balcony. I hope you’ve grown stronger and better over the years.</p>.<p>I have so many questions which I’m bursting to ask you. Are you abroad or still staying in India? What are you working as? Let me guess: a singer, an author or an entrepreneur? Most of all, have you achieved your dream to make India proud in technology or music?</p>.<p>Stay sparkling and never stop dreaming. I’m expecting a letter soon!</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Tanvi Akshay, 11</strong></span><br />Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>