Happy birthday Dhanush: 5 movies that established 'D' as a force to be reckoned with

Dhanush is arguably one of the most talented actors in the Tamil film industry. The National Award-winning star enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive body of work, hard-hitting performances and bindass nature. He has starred in quite a few well-received flicks and proved that success is his middle name. On Wednesday, as 'D' turns a year older, here is a look at his popular movies.



Padikkadavan (2009)

Padikkadavan, which featured Dhanush in the role of a school dropout, is widely regarded as the film that established the heartthrob as a commercially bankable star. The action-comedy, which was not a remake of Rajinikanth's yesteryear film of the same name, collected around Rs 15 crore in Tamil Nadu and emerged as a sensational hit at the box office,

Aadukalam (2011)

Dhanush delivered a National Award-winning performance in Vetrimaaran's Aadukalam, a gripping story of rooster fighting. The movie received reviews for the realistic narrative, which had socio-political undertones, and its captivating screenplay. The cast included Kishore, Taapsee Pannu, and actor Murugadoss.

VIP (2014)

The Velraj-helmed commercial entertainer was a complete departure from Aadukalam and featured a completely commercial narrative. The film revolved around the journey of a misunderstood 'unemployed' young man and catered to the masses. It emerged as a big hit at the box office and soon attained cult status. The Amma Amma song is considered to be one of its biggest highlights.

Asuran (2019)

Asuran, which marked Dhanush's fourth collaboration with Vetrimaaran, helped 'D' bag his second National Award. The film highlighted the clash between the 'haves' and the 'have nots'. Dhanush played the role of an ageing father in the movie, which helped him push his limits as a performer. Asuran had an impressive cast that included Manju Warrier, Ammu Abhirami, Prakash Raj and Pasupathy.

Karnan (2021)



Dhanush delivered yet another intense performance in Mari Selvaraj's follow-up to his directorial debut Pariyerum Perumal. The action drama featured him in the role of a fearless young man who fights for the rights of his people. The gripping narrative clicked with the audience, helping Karnan open to a good response at the box office.

Honourable mentions: Raanjhanaa, Vada Chennai, Polladhavan, Shamitabh, Maari, and Pudhupettai

